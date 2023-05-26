In Loving Memory Of Frank A. Lefever Nov 3, 1937 - May 25, 2022 It has been a year since you have been gone. Not a day has gone by that you are not thought about, talked about, loved and missed. Life has not been the same since you have been gone. Thank you for all the love and amazing memories that you have given to us. We will forever love and miss you. Until we meet again. Love, Hugs, Kisses Loving Wife Evelyn, Jody, Brian, Their Families, Grandkids & Great-Grandkids
