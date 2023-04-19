In Loving Memory of Charles A. Long 09/21/1946-04/17/2022 It has been a year since you went home to be with your Lord and Savior. Not a day has gone by that you are not thought about, talked about, loved and missed. Life has not been the same since you have been gone. Thank you for all the love, laughs and amazing memories that you have provided to us. We will forever love and miss you! Until we meet again......LOVE, Suzanne, Marissa, their families and all the grandkids
Plant a tree in memory of In Memory
A living tribute »
A living tribute »