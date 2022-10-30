In Loving Memory Of Brett Janis Oct 8th, 1984 - Nov 1st, 2012 In Our Hearts We thought of you today. But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday. And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories. And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake. With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our heart. Author: Unknown Forever missed by his son, family, and friends.
