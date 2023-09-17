In Loving Memory Of Beverly Fleming Jun 14, 1930 - Sept 2, 2022 Sweetheart it's been a year since you entered glory. When you left, the obituary I did didn't really honor you as it should, namely your life's achievements that I so appreciated, your graduation from beauty culture school in Harrisburg your nurturing of our four children, your patience with me in moving in my work endeavor a couple of times. I realize now how difficult it must have been. I want to thank God for His saving grace and mercy in bringing us to Jesus Christ in mid life, and in delivering you to glory and in the future my joining you there too. Thank you for 70 years of partnering. Wally and children. Proverbs 3:5-6
