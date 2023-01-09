In Loving Memory of Anthony "Tony" Colatta Jr. Apr. 11, 1938 - Jan. 9, 2015 With each sunrise, I pray the light brings back your smile. Through the breeze, I pray I feel that hug I miss and it keeps me warm. In the rain, I pray my good memories shelter me with calm. As dusk falls, I pray angels lift me up with thoughts of you. Every starlit night, I pray there's peace in how much a beautiful life lives on in me. Missing you! "Hi Vivan"
