Happy Heavenly 50th Birthday Jelena Aug 10, 1973 - Mar 4, 2017 Dearest Jelena, If you were still here, we would be celebrating your 50th BIG!! We would definitely be traveling to an exotic beach somewhere! We know you are soaring the skies and visiting all your favorite peeps today as we celebrate the beautiful person you were and reminiscing all the fun times with you! We miss your beautiful smile, your laugh and your fun spirit! Happy Heavenly 50th Jelena! With love always, Alexis and Nevena
