Andrea L. Gianopoulos December 15, 1982 I could only be grateful when I realized that I would rather have known you a moment than never at all. I would rather endure this inexplicable pain of outliving you than to never have seen your face, spoken your name. I would rather be yours, and you be mine, regardless. Regardless of the sorrow, the sleepless nights, and the years I will walk this earth, carrying you in my heart. Love you forever. Mom, Dad, Nicole, Samantha
