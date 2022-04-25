In Loving Memory Kimberly (Kim) J. F. Haag Nov. 29, 1955 Apr. 21, 2022

Kimberly (Kim) Jean (Finnegan) Haag, 66, 204 Columbia Ave., Mt. Gretna, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday (April 21, 2022) afternoon at her home in Lebanon County, that she shared with her daughter JamieLynn Murray and their dog Malso and 3 cats.
Born November 29, 1955 in Montgomery County to John (Jack) M. and Barbara E. (Ramsey) Finnegan. She graduated cum laude in Physics from Millersville University in 1989. Her 30-year career at Kellogg's included the Engineering, Financial Accounting, and International IT departments. An avid reader, she also enjoyed sharing her love of education by tutoring students in English, as well as adult ESL students. She was a regular donor to her local fire company, the ASPCA and St. Jude.
She always made time for her family and friends; she would do anything she could for all her loved ones. She was kind, genuine and proper, always lady-like'.
She married the love of her life William (Bill) E. Haag on September 9, 1988 in Mt. Gretna, PA. They shared similar jobs, creating a close understanding of one another; they enjoyed Flying their Cessna Airplane and Sailing their 36' Sailboat, Maruska. She and her daughter, JamieLynn Murray, were best friends who loved to travel together, and always supported one another.
Also surviving are: sister, Kelly F. Rogers; step-daughter, Aundria M. Waddington; two grandsons, Zachary and Casey; one granddaughter, Lauren; sister-in-law, Mary Lois Smith; brother-in-law, Earl Smith; and many, many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) E. Haag; her parents; sister, Karen J. Finnegan; two brothers, Kevin J. Finnegan and Keith J. Finnegan; brother-in-law, William (Will) J. Rogers.
Memorial Service to be held Saturday, April 30th, at 2:00pm, at the Mt. Gretna United Methodist Church, followed by a gathering at Mt. Gretna Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local tutor center, library or ASPCA.
Kim will always live on as she will be in our hearts and on our minds as we hold her near and dear. We love you, Kim.