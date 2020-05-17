Imogene "Jean" Lyle Carr, a homemaker born in Punxsutawney, PA, who lived much of her later life in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died on May 7, 2020 at the age of 98 in Springfield, VA.
Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Carr, Sr., loving mother of five sons, she is survived by sons Robert E. Carr, Jr. (Vicky) of Springfield, VA, Jeffrey Paul Carr (Nancy) of Coopersburg, PA, Bruce Roger Carr (Cindy) of Treasure Island, FL, and Timothy Scott Carr (Mirka) of Colorado Springs, CO, and one brother, George Lyle. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert E. Carr, Sr., and her son, Randall Calvin Lyle.
Jean was born in Punxsutawney on March 1, 1922 to Harvey Lyle and Amanda Braniff. She was the youngest daughter in a family of 13 brothers and sisters.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother, for whom family was the most important part of her life. She enjoyed dancing, reading (historical fiction was her favorite), shopping with her life-long friend Gladys Long, and traveling with her husband to Prudential conventions and to visit her sons and their families, visiting many states and countries. She was active in the Ladies Guild at the Lutheran Church, enjoyed making decorations for the PTA at her sons' schools, and made the best homemade apple pies for family reunions. She was soft-spoken, with a sweet, kind nature and good cheer, and had a special soft-spot for her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
A funeral service and celebration of life will be held in Lancaster, PA, later this year. www.demainefunerals.com
A living tribute »