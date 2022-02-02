Imogene Brown, age 87, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late Robert Loesch of NJ, the late Walter Stimax, and the late Richard Brown. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Leonard William and Lillian Lena Diehl Van Arsdale.
Imogene was of the Catholic faith. She had a deep love for Children and animals.
She is survived by her 11 children: Walter Stimax of KS, Catherine Sirota of New Providence PA, Edward husband of Donna Brown of NJ, Richard husband of Betty Ann Brown of AZ, Debora wife of George Menez of NJ, Timothy Brown of New Providence, Stephen husband of Cheryl Brown of Quarryville, Theodore husband of Tammy Brown of Strasburg, Robert husband of Tamara Brown of NJ, David Brown, John husband of Lynn Brown, both of New Providence, 23 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by multiple half-siblings.
Services for Imogene will be held @ Francioni Taylor & Lopez Neptune, NJ. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »