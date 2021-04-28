Ilmar "Al" Muttik, 86, formerly of Ephrata, New Tripoli, and Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Berkshire Center in Reading, PA.
Born in Tartu, Estonia, Al was a son of the late August and Louise (Perv) Muttik.
He was a steelworker and was employed by Bethlehem Fabricators. After retiring from steelwork, Al was a property manager for various local companies and most recently drove school bus for Boyo Transportation.
Al served the Ephrata community for many years as a member of the Ephrata Fire Police.
He enjoyed baseball and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. He also liked to play card games. Most of all, Al loved his pet dogs, spending time with his family, and being the best pop-pop to his three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine G. (Birnie) Muttik, second wife, Wilda L. (Carapella) Muttik, two step-sons, Stephen and Robert Sanseverinati, and a brother, Raimond Muttik.
Al is survived by two children: Alice L. Krahl of Ephrata, PA and Richard Muttik, husband of Valerie, of Narvon, PA; three grandchildren: Brian, Eric, and Jenna; and a step-daughter, Kim Cohen of Upper Darby, PA.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 West Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Wilda and Geraldine to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com