Ileen K. Townsend, 73, of Conestoga, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her residence.
She was the wife of William B. Townsend, Jr. with whom she shared 55 years of marriage this past August 12th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Lois E. Stuckey Wintsch.
In addition to raising three children, Ileen had her own residential cleaning business in the Lancaster area.
She was an active and faithful member of the Engleside Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lancaster.
Ileen was loved by many and had a bright, contagious smile. She enjoyed sewing and candle making.
In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by her children: Peter A. married to Melissa Townsend of Lititz, Jason S. Townsend of Washington State, and Jennifer L. Horn (Townsend) married to Patrick Horn of Clermont, GA; her grandchildren Emma S. and Hudson P. Horn; and by her brother Walter F. Wintsch, Jr. of Snow Hill, NC.
Friends and family are invited to attend Ileen's Memorial Service on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 4PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1100 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. The Service will be livestreamed via Zoom, Meeting Code: 396 421 0132, Passcode: 338962.
