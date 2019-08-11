Ildefonso Sanchez, 71, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Lancaster, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Maria; one son, Ildefonso Figueroa; daughters; Luz (Manuel) Torres, Eyoany (Angel) Rosas, Maritsa Sanchez, Mariceli (Javier) Ortiz and Lynn (Mike) Ortiz. Also surviving are 11 brothers and sisters; 43 nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren; Kiana, Lyana, Nathaniel, Nayeli, Abimanuel, Manuel, Jose, Angel, Manuel, Pedro, Angel Jose, Ricardo, Christian Alexander, Julia, Jailene, Janelle, Zyarie, Nyasia and Saharii; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Florida in 2006 from Lancaster. He retired from Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster and was also a retired Pastor. Ildefonso was a member of Casa de El Alfarero, enjoyed music, composing music, antique cars, singing and especially spending time with his grandchildren and family.
The Visitation, Funeral Services and Interment were held in Land O' Lakes, FL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
The Sanchez Family has Entrusted Local Arrangements to the care of the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Downtown Lancaster, PA 17603.
