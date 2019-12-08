Ilah Lou C. "Scottie" Stewart

Ilah Lou C. Stewart, known to friends and family as "Scottie," 84, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Maple Farms in Akron surrounded by loving family and friends. Born in Louisville, KY, she was the only child of the late Louis C. and Olyve E. (Rudolph) Hagan. Ilah was the beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Stewart, Sr., and they shared 42 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1997.
Ilah was a certified x-ray technician and especially enjoyed her job working for Drs. Glazer and Sasser in Louisville from 1953-1969. Over the years she worked several part-time jobs, and retired in 1993 from Trojan Yachts in Lancaster as a switchboard operator, after 15 years of service. Earlier in life, she was very active in scouting and served as a scout leader. Throughout the years she faithfully journaled the daily weather. She was an avid first edition stamp collector, enjoyed collecting recipes, and was very involved with crafts. She cherished spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ilah is survived by her son, Joseph Vance Stewart, Jr. and his wife Vicki of Lititz. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Audrey McDonough, her husband Brandin, and their daughter Abigail of State College, PA; Amanda Meck, her husband Brandon, and their son Connor of Lititz; Emily Zeilman and her children Alice and Xander, Molly Zeilman, and Zach Zeilman, all of Florida; a sister-in-law, Carol Stewart, and niece, Janet Bergen, both of Springfield, MI, and a nephew Bob Stewart of Austin, TX. In addition to her husband, Ilah was predeceased by her daughter, Susanne Zeilman, and her son, Vaughn W. Stewart.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ilah's memory may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
