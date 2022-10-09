Ikuko Betty Siwakosky, 88, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Dover, DE and Salisbury, MD, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Betty was born in Tagawa, Japan, daughter of the late Caznor Iwashita and Asako Hayama Iwashita.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John E. Townsend and her second husband, Edward Siwakosky.
Surviving are four children, Johnny Townsend, Gary (Susan) Townsend, Leiko (Joe) Flint, and Cindy (Ken) Hackman, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a homemaker and had worked as a seamstress and candymaker. She was very loyal to God. Her faith and her family were most important to her.
