Ignatious J. "Chips" Chuprinsky, Jr. 94 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 14, 2022. He was born in Shamokin, PA, the son of late Ignatious, Sr. and Mary Glowacki Chuprinsky.
He was married to his loving wife Leticia "Tish" Zubillaga Chuprinsky for 67 years with whom they had two children, Steven H. Chuprinsky married to Theresa Lascala of Sinking Spring, PA and Audrey M. married to Donald J. Clark of Union, MI. He enjoyed spending time with his 5 grandchildren, Ariana and Alena Chuprinsky and Courtney, Austin and Caitlin Clark. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alma Yost.
Chips was a U.S. Air Force veteran stationed in Japan. He was a graduate of Mexico City College obtaining a degree in Business Administration of Foreign Affairs. He worked as a claims representative for over 20 years for the Social Security Administration. Following his retirement, he worked for over 20 years at the Manheim Auto Auction. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing tennis, riding bikes, reading the paper, and horse racing. Some would even say he was a pro paddle-boater. More so, he was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Penn State fan.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA from 10-11 AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com