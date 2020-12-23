Iesha Che' Knight, 27, of York, PA, passed away, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Harborview Rehabilitation & Care Center, Doylestown, PA, following a courageous, 3-year battle with Lupus Nephritis and Kidney Disease. Born in Virginia Beach, VA, she was the loving daughter of Pamela R. (Bair) Reever, wife of Jason W., York, PA, and Sergio S. Knight, Lancaster, PA.
Iesha graduated from Agora Cyber Charter School in 2012 and completed two years of Cosmetology School at Empire Beauty School, York, PA.
Iesha attended Vineyard Heritage Center Church, Lancaster, where she served as a member of the Christian Choreographed "Miriam Dance Team." She was very musical and enjoyed singing and listening to music. One of her favorite groups was BTS. She loved painting, reading, trying new recipes, and enjoyed going to Hershey Park and Rehoboth Beach. She was also a fan of "Hamilton" and "The Phantom of the Opera." Out of everything, Iesha's favorite thing of all was spending time and laughing with her son, Jayden.
Iesha will be greatly missed by her loving family, especially her one and only son, Jayden. In addition to her son and parents, she is survived by her siblings, Nicole R. Bair, Lancaster, and Kyle D. Bair, York; her maternal grandmother, Rev. Mary H. Bair, Lancaster; her paternal grandmother, Veronica Hendricks, Rochester, NY; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Iesha was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carl E. Bair and maternal great-grandmothers, Mary L. Mason and Catherine Boynes; and her paternal great-grandmother, Katie Mae Hendricks.
The family, especially Iesha's mother Pam, wishes to express their gratitude to Iesha's nurse Danielle from the Rehab Center, for her exceptional care and attentiveness to Iesha during these last nine months.
A viewing for Iesha will be held from 1PM to 3PM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A private funeral service will follow, but the service will be live streamed from the Snyder Funeral Home website. COVID 19 protocol will be observed and no more than 10 individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vineyard Heritage Center, PO Box 11384, Lancaster, PA 17605 for a fund for Jayden and a contribution to the Lupus & Kidney Foundation in Memory of Iesha.
