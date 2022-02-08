Idella M. Weaver, 91, formerly of Quarryville, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Rose City Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Weaver, Sr. Born in Mill Hall, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Maude Elizabeth Stover Tyson.
She had been employed as a packer and inspector for Dart Container.
She attended Clearfield United Methodist Church. Surviving are 3 children, Evelyn D. wife of Chester Todd, Jr of Willow Street, Charles H. Weaver, Jr., of Landisville, Andrew H. husband of Tamara Weaver of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Wayne Tyson of Mount Joy.
She had been preceded in death by 5 siblings, Ellsworth Tyson, John Tyson, Ray Tyson, Carrie Anna Blevins, Grace Blevins; and a grandson Michael Todd.
Graveside Services will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A celebration of Life service will be held at Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Weeple officiating.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Idella’s memory to Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New providence, PA 17560 or to Grane Hospice Center, 1010 Plymouth Road, York, PA 17402. reynoldsandshivery.com
