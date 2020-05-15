Idea S. Faranda, 75, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She grew up in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jean Faranda. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph R. Faranda.
She was a past member of St. Anne Catholic Church and a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She was also a graduate of Millersville University, and worked for many years in the banking industry.
Idea loved to laugh, sing, and was a sweet sister, and is survived by sisters, Stella Faranda-Diedrich and Toni Jean Clements, both of Lancaster; three nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
