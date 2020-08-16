Ida Z. Aho, 91, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Heritage Point.
Ida was born on July 9, 1929 in Montcoal, WV to Chris and Rose (Antonare) Zeleles. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, three brothers, and her former companion, Fred Daum.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn (Pasquale, Jr.) Rulli of Mishawaka; a son, Douglas Aho of Womelsdorf, PA; two grandchildren, Gesumino Aho-Rulli and Rachel Palacio; two great-grandchildren, Ricardo Sanchez and Roque Sanchez; and a sister, Libby Davis of New Boston, OH.
Ida was a military W.A.V.E.S. veteran. She met her former husband William Aho while in the military. Ida received her master's degree in Geology from Notre Dame. She was a Science Teacher in Elkhart, Indiana and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed being with her family and friends. She loved to ski, play tennis and bowl.
As per her wishes there will be no local services. Burial will take place in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.