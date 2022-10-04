Ida W. Brubacker, 79, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born September 30, 1943, in Ephrata, PA, to the late Titus and Elizabeth (Weaver) Burkholder.
Ida was a homemaker and member of the Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Edenville, PA.
Ida is survived by her husband, Paul Brubacker of Carlisle; nine children, Ida Ann Brubacker of Carlisle, Ruth Elaine Diller of Carlisle, Mary Susan Weaver of Carlisle, Jay Paul Brubacker of Mechanicsville, MD, John Mark Brubacker of Townville, Rhoda Jane Rohrer of Mechanicsburg, Joanna Fay Boyd of York, James Daniel Brubacker of Dexter, ME, and Jesse Lee Brubacker of Wales, ME; sixty-two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Ida was the oldest of fourteen children and she is survived by twelve siblings. Ida was preceded in death by one grandson, Russell Boyd.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the Mountain View Mennonite Church, 720 Burnt House Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Bishop Noah Rudolph, Bishop Mark Rock, Minister Keith Sensening and Deacon Lynn Gayman officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mountain View Mennonite Church. Burial will be held at Mountain View Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
