Ida R. (Leed) Hanna, 87, resident of The Gardens at Stevens, passed away Mon., Dec. 7, 2020. Ida was a daughter of the late John C. & Ella (Rock) Leed and the loving wife of Franklin D. Hanna until his passing in 1996. Ida devoted her life to the care and love of her family. She loved family gatherings, especially getting together to play games and bake Christmas cookies. Ida enjoyed the outdoors and fishing at the C & D Canal. She loved puzzles, crochet, and bingo.
Ida is survived by five children, Ruth Ann (Chester) Auker of Stevens, Brenda L. Beck of Stevens, Bonita L. (Kevin) Good of Ephrata, Michael L. (Deb Steinmetz) Hanna of Ephrata, & James F. (Jolie Krick) Hanna of Stevens; five grandsons, Daniel, Shane, Matthew, Travis, & Nathan; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, Kylie, Cheyenne, & Riley; and sister, Barbara R. Werner. Ida was predeceased by daughter, Cynthia E. Reichert; three sisters; and three brothers; and son in-law, Daniel J. Beck.
A graveside service will be held Mon., Dec. 14th at 3:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. www.goodfuneral.com
