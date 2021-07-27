Ida N. Scheloske, 92, of New Holland, PA went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was the wife of the late Dr. John J. Scheloske who died in 1995. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Norman, Sr. and Martha McElroy Hepner.
A graduate of New Holland High School, she was a retired registered nurse, previously employed at Ephrata Community Hospital and Sloan-Kettering Hospital in Ohio.
Ida attended Pilgrim Bible Church and was active in several community Bible study groups. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, puzzling and playing Boggle.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Lammey of Gap, and Ruth wife of David Esh of Kinzers; a brother, Paul husband of Nancy Hepner of Thornton, CO; a sister-in-law, Jean Hepner of Myerstown; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Barrett and by brothers, Norman Hepner, Jr. and Philip Hepner.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Pilgrim Bible Church, 5367 Paes Road, New Holland, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 P.M with the Rev. Dr. Norman Griess officiating. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ida's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, any missions organization, or to help someone in need. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.