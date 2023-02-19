Ida Mae Green, 88, of Columbia passed away on February 10, 2023. She was born in Columbia to the late Achillo and Ida Mae Swarr Filizzi and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Ida was a graduate of the former St. Joseph's Academy. She was previously active in the Ladies Auxiliary for the former Columbia Vigilant #2 and Susquehanna Fire Co. #4. Ida's hobbies included cooking and taking care of her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards and having lunch at Hinkle's Restaurant. Ida loved the Lord and was a longtime and faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Ida leaves behind her children, Terry, wife of Scott Rhoads of Columbia, John, husband of Michelle Green of Marietta, Michael, husband of Coleen Green of Maytown; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John G. Green in 1999 and three siblings Tom Green, James "Duck" Green, and Jane Matthews.
A celebration of Ida's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the EOD Warrior Foundation, 716 Crestview Ave., Niceville, FL 32578, www.eodwarriorfoundation.org or GiGi's Playhouse, Down Syndrome Achievement Center, 2503 Oregon Pk., Lancaster, PA 17601, www.gigisplayhouse.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville