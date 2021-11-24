Ida Mae Doster, 92, of Newmanstown, passed away in her home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Mae was the wife of the late Melvin J. Doster, Sr. She was born in Lancaster on August 7, 1929, a daughter of the late Irvin and Lizzy Stohler Dull.
Ida is survived by children, Teresa Weik and husband Dale; Melvin Doster, Jr.; Dean Doster and wife Mary; Les Doster and wife Melanie; Lisa Doster; grandchildren, Kirk (Michele) and Sean (Judy) Weik; Jay Doster (Lindsey); Chelsea Johnson (Daniel); James Doster; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Madison Weik, and Layla Werner. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Doster and grandson, Jake Doster.
Mae enjoyed old western movies (Hopalong Cassidy was her favorite), classic country and western music, Harlequin romance novels, board games of all kinds, word search books and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many of their sporting events as she could.
Funeral service will be held at a later date. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
