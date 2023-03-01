Ida Jane Kauffman, age 98, formerly of Christiana, passed away at Landis Homes on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Kauffman who passed away on January 25, 2006. She was born in Washington Boro, daughter of the late Abram & Ada Henry Duke. In the past she attended Maple Grove Mennonite Church and then Landis Homes Bethany Chapel since August of 2009. In her early years she worked at a sewing factory in Gap. She enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are 3 daughters: Donna wife of Marvin Gisewhite, Patsy wife of James G. Fichtner of Wellsboro, Nancy Crandall of Christiana, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Dinkel, 5 step siblings: Helen Buchmoyer, Nancy Baer, Carol Ann Adams, Benjamin and Henry Duke. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law James G. Crandall, 2 grandchildren: Brent Lebo and Jennifer Brown, 6 step siblings: Mary Ellen Schaeffer, Lottie Douts, Ruth Cromwell, Catherine Henry, Abram Duke and Verna Frey.
Funeral service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Monday, March 6th at 2 p.m. There will be no viewing. There will be a time to greet the family on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Calvary Monument Cemetery.
