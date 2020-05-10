Ida Frances "Fran" (Biggard) Sillaman, 92, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, PA. Fran was born on July 11, 1927 in Coal Bluff (Washington County), PA, to the late John Howard and Ida Rebecca (Strawn) Biggard.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James M. on October 19, 2013. Together they raised seven children who survive her: Carol S., wife of David Hinrichs, of Shillington; James A., husband of Carol (Flanagan), of Leola; Bryan L., husband of Ann (Giandalia), of Mountville; Lynn E. of West Warwick, RI; Dawn E., wife of C. Steven Ressler, of Lancaster; Mark A., husband of Michelle (Gould), of Topsham, ME; and Todd A., husband of Tracy (Bachman), of Mount Joy, as well as 14 grandchildren: Kevin, Andrew, Phillip, Joshua, Wendy, Adam, Conor, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Hannah, Caleb, Jack, Jenna and Emily; and 7 great-grandchildren: Exelia, Leonidas, Teaghen, Lydia, Louisa, Foster and James.
Fran is also survived by her beloved sister Jean B. Swick, age 100, of Trafford, PA, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald L. and Connie (Hillis) Sillaman, of Hunker, and sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Brinker), widow of William G. Sillaman, of United, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Fran was predeceased by three brothers and sisters-in-law: Paul H., (Josephine) Biggard, Leslie C. (Sue) Biggard, and Edgar S. (Lois) Biggard, and her brother-in-law, Kelly Swick.
Fran attended a one-room schoolhouse during most of her elementary school years. Later on she paid the five or ten cent fare to ride the bus from her rural home in Coal Bluff to Monongahela High School, from which she graduated in 1944. Fran completed the registered nursing program at Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1947. She worked as an R.N. at that hospital for over one year, followed by employment at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
After her August 1950 marriage, Fran and Jim settled in Lancaster where she worked briefly from 1950-1951 at Lancaster General Hospital in their Polio unit and also did some private duty nursing at another local hospital. After her children were older, Fran began part-time employment in 1969 as a nurse at Lancashire Hall and later Brethren Village, retiring in 1989. Following retirement, she devoted significant time to volunteer work at Lancaster General Hospital, enjoyed attending shows at the Fulton Theatre with a group of friends, traveled extensively with Jim, and tended to her beautiful flower gardens.
Fran was a devoted member for almost 60 years of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Petersburg, where she and Jim sang in the senior choir.
Fran lived a life of faith, dignity and service to others, setting a wonderful example for everyone in our large extended family. We are grateful for all the careful records of family happenings and photos that Mom kept and documented throughout the years as a legacy to all of us. Our family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Mennonite Home for their excellent care and compassion shown to Mom during her years as a resident there. She was well-known for her active participation in the regular games and singalongs, and especially took pride in her ability to recall the words to almost every hymn which she had learned during her childhood.
Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3310 Lititz Pike, Lititz is in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13th with Pastor Benjamin Erzkus of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Due to current restrictions related to our public health crisis, a larger memorial for Fran will be held at a date to be determined later this year. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »