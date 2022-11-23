Ida Cellucci, 91, of Lititz, left to join the Lord on November 20, 2022. Ida was born on April 14, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to Alfio LaSpina and Francesca (Pugliese) LaSpina. She was the wife of the late Angelo Cellucci with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.
Ida graduated from Bok Vocational High School and went on to spend a number of years as a hairdresser. However, the majority of her life was dedicated to caring for her family which exemplified her selflessness. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. One of the ways she showed her love was through food. Her recipes were often connected to family traditions and reflected her Italian roots. She enjoyed playing cards (sometimes playfully cheating in games like Uno), traveling with her husband and family, singing to her great-grandchildren, and watching her son Lawrence each New Year's Day in the Mummer's Parade.
Ida had a quiet kindness about her which was often displayed in written form. This might be a quick note in the mail to keep up with friends and family or a greeting card for a special occasion where she would remind us to save the envelopes!
She is survived by her daughter Angela Scorzetti of Lititz, wife of Domenic D. Scorzetti; her son Lawrence Cellucci of Paulsboro, NJ, husband of Inez Cellucci; her brother Fred LaSpina, husband of Anita LaSpina; her grandson Domenic A. Scorzetti, husband of Kelli Scorzetti; her granddaughter Lauren Davis, wife of Rodney Davis; her granddaughter Stefanie Cellucci, fiance of Joseph Carey; her step granddaughter Jenna Ouellette, wife of Joel Ouellette; her step grandson Nick Davis, husband of Emily Davis; her great-grandchildren Domenic W. Scorzetti, Lucas Davis, Jameson Davis, Connor Davis, Joseph Carey, and Dustin Carey; and her step great-grandchildren Lucas Ouellette and Max Davis.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband Angelo Cellucci and her brothers Carmen and Frank LaSpina.
Our family would also like to thank the compassionate staff at UPMC Lititz and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ida's viewing on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 9:00 AM 10:00 AM. The funeral Mass honoring Ida's life will be held at St. James Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com