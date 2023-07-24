Ida Ann Brubacker, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the home of her son, Ralph Brubacker.

She was born in Ephrata Township to the late Levi and Ida (Weaver) Martin. She was married to the late Luke Brubacker who died in 2017. They shared 67 years of marriage.

She was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church.

Ida is survived by 12 children, Alice (Rufus) Martin of Vandalia, IL, Ellen (John) Martin of Ephrata, Nancy (late Ivan) Martin of Port Trevorton, Lilly (Irvin) Brubaker of Ephrata, Galen (Sadie) Brubacker of Mifflinburg, Clyde (Judy) Brubacker of Port Trevorton, Erla (Wayne) Brubaker of Port Trevorton, Ralph (Susan) Brubacker of Ephrata, Titus (Marlene) Brubacker of Ephrata, Ray (Delores) Brubacker of Ephrata, Rosene (Levi) Sensenig of Selinsgrove, Kathryn (Gene) Stauffer of Bainbridge, OH; daughter-in-law, Leah Martin of Denver; 90 grandchildren, 328 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Lewis Brubacker, son-in-law, Ivan Martin, granddaughter, Darla Brubacker, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers, Aaron, Weaver, Lester, and infants, Henry and Elmer Martin; 3 sisters, Edna Martin, Eva Gehman, and Lena Brubaker.

A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the home of Irvin and Lilly Brubaker, 755 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata, where funeral services will be held Thursday, July 27 at 8:45 a.m., with further services at 9:30 a.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 2530 Division Highway, Ephrata.

Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
+1(717)733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

