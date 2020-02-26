Ida A. Raifsnider, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at home. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Marshall, Sr. and Dorothy (Wintermyer) Kline. Ida was the wife of Lloyd M. Raifsnider, Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 66 years of marriage this coming June 5th.
Ida was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Lancaster. She enjoyed antiquing and going to auctions.
Surviving in addition to her husband Lloyd are six children, Alta Shank, wife of Todd of Mount Joy, Susan Hanna, wife of Danny of CA, Lloyd M. Raifsnider III, husband of Maryann of Telford, PA, Carol Gehman, wife of Daryl of IA, Eileen Wheeler, wife of Eddy of VA, and James Raifsnider, husband of Sonya of Lancaster; twenty eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Howard, and two brothers, Robert and Marshall Kline, Jr.
A funeral service honoring Ida's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received before the service from 3 PM to 4 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602.
