I. Suzanne Hultzapple, 70, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, and was the wife of L. Thomas Hultzapple. Suzanne was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late J. Weaver Keene and the late Glorianna Shoemaker Laird. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano beautifully, cooking for her family, keeping her mind busy with puzzle books and coloring.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her children: Melody S. Ream, Lititz; and Michael "Chris" (Andria) Hultzapple, York. Four grandchildren: Caleb, Adara, Nevaeh, and D'Yay. One brother: Ross (Carol) Keene, Mountville. One sister: Bonnie (Duane) Deardorff, Morristown, TN. She was preceded in death by one son: Brian Hultzapple.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
