I. Quinten Gibble, 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center from cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Audrey J. Gibble for 55 years.
Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Ira and Florence (Koser) Gibble.
Quinten graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1958. He worked for RCA/Thomson in Lancaster for 47 years and was a PIAA umpire for 32 years. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and watching sports on TV. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
He attended Ephrata Church of the Brethren and served as deacon for a number of years.
Quinten was a loving and caring father to his three children, Cary A., husband of Lori Gibble of Lititz, Chad E., husband of Yvonne Gibble of the Allentown area and Laurie A., wife of Donald Mumma, also of Lititz. He loved his grandsons too, Colin Gibble, Kyle Gibble, Zeke Mumma and Derek Mumma.
He is also survived by a sister, Lois Zehring of Hershey and two brothers, Donald, husband of Pat Gibble of Elizabethtown, Dennis Gibble of Bainbridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Gibble.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attended a memorial service Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the church with an additional viewing on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM with Pastor Rob Eshelman and Pastor Brian Messler officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Quinten's memory may be made to the Deacon Fund at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.