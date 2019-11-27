I. Elizabeth Buffenmyer

I. Elizabeth "Liz" Buffenmyer, 81, of Denver, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Rothsville to the late George M. and Eleanor Jane (Kiscadden) Miller and was the wife of Thomas E. Buffenmyer, with whom she shared 22 years of marriage.
Liz was a member of the United Fellowship of Reinholds. She had worked as a hat turner for F & M Hat Factory. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, gardening, reading the Bible, and was a very hard worker.
In addition to her husband, Liz is survived by 2 sons, William T. McBride of Lancaster and Scott J., husband of Trisha McBride of Denver; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 4 brothers, Wilmar, husband of Madeline Miller of Adamstown, George, husband of Josephine Miller of Mohnton, Robert, husband of Ruth Ann Miller of Denver, and Irvin, husband of Audrey Miller of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Joseph, Irl, Thomas, and Daniel Miller; and 1 sister, Goldie Light.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 10 to 11 am at the United Fellowship of Reinholds, 305 West Main St., Rt. 897, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Leon Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.