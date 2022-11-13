I. Dale Espenshade, Jr., 65, of Conewago Township, Dauphin County, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus with family by his side on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Dale fought a long hard battle but always kept a positive attitude and was willing to help anyone.
Born May 3, 1957 in Lebanon, he was a son of Ira D., Sr. and Jacqueline P. (Keller) Espenshade. He is also survived by his siblings Debra Myers (Kent) of Hummelstown, Roxie Stine (Tim) of Elizabethtown, and Jason Espenshade (Jaynie) of Zionsville; nieces and nephews Melissa Holland (widow of Rodney), Patrick Boylan, Jennifer Crabtree (Brian), Elizabeth Bushman (Tony), Justin Stine (Katie), Jenna Dows (Ben), Jacey Espenshade, Russell Espenshade, and Hunter Espenshade; and eleven great nieces and nephews.
A 1975 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School where he loved to play football as the place kicker and running back. He previously worked for Espenshade Meats, Parmer Construction, Hershey Meats and Commissary, Crystal Pools, and Valley Pools. Dale was a member of the Middletown Anglers and Hunters, Elizabethtown Buckhorns Camp, and Campbelltown United Methodist Church. Dale loved going to the family farm in Tioga County to just sit and relax or enjoy the outdoors by hunting, fishing, riding four-wheeler or snowmobile. His favorite time of the year was the three weeks he would spend at the family farm in Tioga County during bear and rifle season. Dale loved watching all sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan, but you also heard him cheering for the Eagles and Phillies. He loved rock bands from the 70's like The Doobie Brothers and enjoyed going to concerts. He was loved dearly by all and will be greatly missed!
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. Viewings 6:00 8:00 PM Tuesday and 10:00 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sportsmen Limited, P.O. Box 424, Middletown, PA 17057.
