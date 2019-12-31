Hunter Douglas Lehman, 21, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Ephrata to Douglas M. and Jennifer L. (Kimmet) Lehman.
He attended Faith Journey Church, Denver.
Hunter worked for the family business, Lehman Concrete. Hunter enjoyed playing volleyball and football, hunting, snowboarding and socializing with friends. He especially loved the Lord.
In addition to his parents, Hunter is survived by three siblings, Trenton, husband of Olivia (Beiler) Lehman of Lititz, Morgan and Connor Lehman, both at home; maternal grandparents, Carl and Nancy (Good) Kimmet of Ephrata; paternal grandparents, Mary Jane, wife of the late Mark Lehman of Denver; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his girlfriend, Lauren Sabol of Lititz.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastors Glenn Sauder, Jared Weaver, Kenny Grube and Dan Showalter officiating. Interment will be private in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Hunter's memory may be made to Hinkletown Mennonite Church, MEMO: YWAM (Mayreau), 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.