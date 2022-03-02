Huldah Marie Petersheim, 84, of East Earl, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was married 44 years to Isaac B. Petersheim. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late J. Paul and Phebe M. Martin Graybill.
Huldah was a homemaker and had also worked at Good's Store earlier in life. She was a member of the Cambridge Mennonite Church. Her interests included reading, genealogy, flowers and gardening.
Surviving besides her husband are nieces and nephews, Rachel (Moon) wife of Daniel Kutcher, Daniel husband of Pamela (Phillips) Moon, Lois (Moon) wife of Samuel Mannhardt, Elisabeth (Moon) wife of Darrell Crofutt, Sheryl (Graybill) wife of Anthony Swanson, Dean husband of Cathy (Herman) Graybill, and Donavon husband of Beth (Livesey) Graybill, and 26 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Naomi M. wife of Ivan D. Moon, Rhoda Mae Graybill, and Ann Lois Graybill, by a brother, Paul C. husband of Verna G. Kreider Graybill and an infant brother, James Graybill, by a nephew Larry N. husband of Susanne (Homsher) Graybill and by a niece Donna (Kreider) Graybill.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 4, at 10:30 A.M. at the Cambridge Mennonite Church, 2906 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, PA. Interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, East Earl, PA. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA