In the early morning hours on Monday, October 10, 2022, Hugh D. "Bud" Engle, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness at Lancaster General Hospital. Bud was born on December 11, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother Catherine, and his brother, William.
Bud was a sexton at St. Joseph Catholic Church for fourteen years before he retired in 2008. He earned the nickname Bud from being a great friend and brother to many throughout his life. Bud was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and would attend Mosaic International Fellowship "The Church at DIAL" with his community members where he resided. In his spare time, Bud enjoyed decorating the church during the holidays, making wreaths and beautiful flower bouquets. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and an avid Philadelphia sports fan. In his spare time, he especially enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
He is survived by his former spouse Shirley Engle, one stepdaughter Mary Little, and two stepsons, Richard Little, Jr., and Steve Little (Mary Ellen Little). He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jason Little, Ryan Little (Samantha Little), Ashley Little-Shorter, Dilllyn Little, Jordan Zonin, Kristi Zonin, and ten great-grandchildren.
Family invites friends and loved ones to a viewing on Thursday, October 20 at 9:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Joseph New Cemetery.
While flowers are welcomed for the service, the family requests that any financial contribution be made to the Water Street Mission and/or Mosaic International Fellowship. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
