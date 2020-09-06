Huey W. Morris, 80 of Manheim, passed away late in the evening of September 3, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. With family at his bedside, he passed on comfortably and peacefully. Though he had recently been hospitalized and his health had slowed him down over the past few years, he did it his way in the end, being home and able to be near his wife Arveda, the love of his life.
Born April 1, 1940 to Clyde and Margarette (Rheam) Morris, he quit high school to chase his passion of being a mechanic. His friends would tell you Huey could "turn a wrench" and fix anything. He worked as a professional mechanic his entire career retiring from Yellow Freight after over 23 years.
Huey had lots of interests. He drag raced a Henry J "Red 440" that once clocked 138 MPH. He built and showed cars and motorcycles throughout eastern PA notching "best in show" trophies. He bowled for many years at Rocky Springs and Leisure Lanes. Huey owned a deer camp near Raystown Lake where he enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. Throughout his life he loved to ride motorcycle with Arveda and their friends – the Retreads and the Happy Pappy's. Huey and Arveda also enjoyed a coffee for many years with friends at the McDonalds on Centerville Rd., Lancaster, where they solved the world's problems every morning.
For those close to Huey they knew him to be a "character." He was always looking to tell a joke, often to the dismay of Arveda who would intervene with a swift kick under the table. His large personality always filled the room, and his light-hearted humor could brighten anyone's day, though when it was a late night at the hunting cabin, you had to be careful of what he may have up his sleeve during a round of cards.
Huey married Arveda (Blubaugh) Morris of Manheim on March 3, 1962, with whom he started an ever-growing family, including his late daughter Leian (Morris) Wiker, and her husband Patrick of Akron; and his son David Morris and his wife Kristee of Cornwall. Huey will be missed dearly by those who called him "Pappy" – Tyler Bomberger of Stevens; Tara Miller and her husband Eric of Reading; Brook Buttari and her husband Brian of Levittown; Brittany Wiker and her husband Quinn of Ephrata; Christian Morris of Hershey; Aaron Morris and his wife Emma of Port Matilda; Katherine Morris of Cornwall; and Olivia Donovan of Levittown.
Huey was the brother of Charlie Morris, husband of Mary Anne of Willow Street, and the late Clyde Morris of Lancaster. Huey was the uncle to many nieces and nephews.
His family is thankful for the incredible support of Huey's care team at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim as well the doctors and nurses at Lancaster General Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Tent on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests from 10 – 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. For those so inclined, the family would encourage motorcycles to ride along with Huey one last time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Huey's memory to The Parkinson's Foundation, at www.parkinson.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com