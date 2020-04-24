Howard S. Stauffer, 94, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 as loved ones sang him into the presence of the Lord.
Howard was born July 20, 1925 to the late Henry W. and Emma (Snyder) Stauffer. He married Ruth (Brubaker) Stauffer with whom he had five sons. They were married almost 33 years when she passed away on August 1, 1981. He then married Arlene (Weaver) Stauffer in November 1982. Together they enjoyed over 37 years of marriage at their home in the woods until their move to Pleasant View Communities in November.
Howard enjoyed raising his boys on the Stauffer family farm where they became known for their delicious homegrown celery. Later he worked at various businesses, finishing his years of employment at Bomberger's Store in Lititz at the age of 85. He enjoyed volunteering with Arlene at Mount Joy Gift and Thrift Shop into his 90's.
In addition to his wife Arlene, he is survived by five sons and their wives: J. Richard (Jean Witmer), Bellefonte, PA; Robert (Doris High), Black Duck MN; Steven (Faye Lentz), Lititz, PA; James (Carolyn Geib), Lititz, PA; and Frederick (Debra Boll), Manheim, PA. He is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren, forty-six great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Grace Stauffer.
In addition to his parents and first wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Stauffer, his sister, Helen Hernley Keiper, and a great-granddaughter.
Howard was a lifelong member of Kauffman Mennonite Church, Manheim, where he served as song leader and trustee for many years. He was also an invaluable member of the team that produced the church's live nativity in the barn for twenty-five years.
He had a great sense of humor and wit and enjoyed a good prank; was gifted with ingenuity, coming up with inventions to meet any need he or others had; loved music, especially singing with his family; enjoyed the outdoors, camping with his family into his 90's, going to the family cabin in Juniata County with his boys for deer hunting, sitting on his chair in the woods at home watching squirrels, rabbits, and birds; was a creative woodworker and craftsman; could play a mean game of Rook; had a great time watching church league softball in the summer time; found great satisfaction in growing vegetables and flowers. Above all he had utmost honor and respect for God and his Word, which guided every aspect of his life. He will be greatly missed by his family.
The family wants to thank the excellent staff at Pleasant View Communities for their loving care during this difficult season of restrictions.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, interment will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
