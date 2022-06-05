Howard Raymond Longacre, Jr., 97, formerly of Clay Township, PA, died peacefully at Towne Centre - Stone Ridge Retirement Community in Myerstown, PA on Thursday, June 2, 2022 and is now with his Lord.
Born June 6, 1924 in Highland Park, Delaware County, PA, Howard was a son of the late Howard Raymond Longacre, Sr. and the late Madeline Frame (nee Richmond) Longacre.
He was also brother of the late Laura (Robert) Plank, uncle of Renee Plank (William) Savacool of Allentown, PA, cousin of David (Lynn) Scherzer of Douglassville, PA, and cousin Richard Weller, Sr. of Lima, PA.
Howard was married to the late Doris Elaine (nee Peppel) Longacre on August 16, 1947 at Broadstreet Methodist Church, Drexel Hill, PA. They were together for over 59 years and spent their 50th wedding anniversary traveling Canadian VIA Rail from Toronto to Vancouver, then cruising the Inside Passage of Alaska.
Howard was also a loving and caring father to his son, Raymond Howard Longacre.
Another important part of the Howard's family had been his Border Collie named Buckles.
Howard was a 1942 Upper Darby High School graduate and attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from Feb. 1, 1944 to May 1, 1946 with the 736th Engineer Heavy Shop Company in the Asia/Pacific Theater. He earned the rank of TEC 5 and the Army Good Conduct Medal, WWII American Campaign Medal, WWII Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, WWII Occupation Medal-Japan, Philippine Liberation Ribbon Bar with Bronze Service Star, and Army Sharpshooter Medal for Rifle.
Howard enjoyed the beach and waves each Summer in Ocean City, NJ. He was also a saltwater fisherman.
He liked to watch Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies games and enjoyed sports like tennis and bowling and going for walks.
Rock and mineral collecting was a favorite hobby of Howard's.
Howard worked for General Electric for 40 years in Philadelphia at 69th and Elmwood and in Salisbury, NC. In his retirement, Howard was involved with the 1990 U.S. Census Bureau, the Cocalico School District Residential Census, the Lancaster County Property Re-Appraisal, and was a messenger for Fulton Bank.
Howard had many memberships including, Masonic Lodge #576, Andrew Jackson Lodge AF&AM of Salisbury, NC, Masonic Lodge #665, F&AM of Ephrata, PA, The Swedish Colonial Society, The Gov. Joseph Hiester Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution in Reading, PA, Gen. George H. Thomas Camp #19, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War in Lancaster, PA, The Welsh Society of Philadelphia, and The Pennsylvania Commandery of Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States (MOLLUS).
His current church membership was First United Methodist Church, Ephrata, PA. Howard had lived in Upper Darby, Glenolden, Drexel Hill, and Aston, PA and Salisbury, NC.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. DJ Choi will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Friends will be received before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Interment with Military Honors will be held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Howard's memory to First UM Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com