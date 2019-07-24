Howard R. Lloyd, 88, Lancaster, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Masonic Village Health Care Center, Elizabethtown. He was the loving husband of Rev. Margaret L. Rohnacher, of Lancaster and they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary this past April. Born in Kingston, PA he was the son of the late William and Maude (Knarr) Lloyd, and was a graduate of Kingston High School. Howard had worked as a technical consultant and salesman for DeLaval Turbine Co. before retiring. e proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster, and Christ United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown. He was a member of Brownstone Lodge 666 F&AM of Hershey, and the Scottish Rite.
Surviving in addition to his wife Margaret are three sons, William Howard Lloyd (Suzanne), Howard R. Lloyd, Jr. (Elizabeth), Craig T. Lloyd (Jennifer); a step-son Christopher B. Wallace (Sarah); 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister Irma Bartlebaugh. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Betty McClary Lloyd, a brother Ronald, and sister Lenore.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM, with Rev. Mark L. Russell officiating. There will be a time of visitation with the family and light reception following the service. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will take place on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions in Howard's memory may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, "Memorial Fund", 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com