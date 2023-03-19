Howard "Pickle" Mitzel, 89, of Washington Boro passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on March 15, 2023. He was born in York County to the late Curvin George and Margaret Estelle Lutz Mitzel and was a lifelong resident of this area. Pickle proudly served in the United States Army and worked with Funk Bros., Inc. for more than fifty years until his retirement. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Pickle leaves behind his wife of almost sixty-four years Rosalyn Mitzel of Washington Boro; four children, Michael, husband of Maxine Mitzel of Columbia, Karen, wife of Terry Karstetter of Lancaster, Mark, husband of Diana Mitzel of Columbia, Scott, husband of Cynthia Mitzel of York; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; three siblings, Clara Reider of Dallastown, Phyllis Vogel of Washington Boro, Kenneth Mitzel of York; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Hake and several siblings.
A celebration of Pickle's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Mt. Pisgah Trinity United Methodist Church, 5615 Mt Pisgah Rd., York, PA 17406. Burial, with military honors, will be private and he will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mt. Pisgah U.M.C. or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville