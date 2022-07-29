Howard P. Stewart, 70, of Washington, D.C. passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Howard (Percy) Stewart, Sr. and Evelyn Stewart (nee Jason).
Howard was a high school football star at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA where he graduated in 1970. He put himself through college working odd jobs including taxi driver, iron caster, and youth supervisor for the weekend Y.M.C.A program. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from Millersville University in 1978 and went on to earn a Juris Doctorate degree from The Dickinson School of Law at Penn State University in 1981. From 1981 to 1985 Howard worked for the Dauphin County District Attorney's office in Harrisburg, PA. In 1985, Howard joined the Department of Justice, as a prosecutor in the Fraud Section of the Criminal Division. From 1987 to 1989, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney and in 1989, he joined the Environmental and Natural Resources Division, where he prosecuted high-profile environmental crimes. In 1996, Howard was appointed Senior Litigation Counsel, a role he remained in until his death.
Howard is survived by his children; Jessica Stewart Keys of Portland, OR; Taylor Stewart of Chevy Chase, MD, Ryan Stewart of Falls Church, VA; and his brother, John Quentin Stewart of Marquette, MI. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Galloway of Sharon Hill, PA.
