Howard Owen Witt, 65, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.
Howard worked in automotive retail. He loved music, woodworking, and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his sisters Janet Grab, Jeani Wahl, and Laura Keen, his loving girlfriend Allison Sweigart, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Howard's family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate caregiving.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please visit Howard's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »