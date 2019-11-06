Howard N. Brubaker, 100, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at Landis Homes where he has lived since 2012. Born in Rapho Twp., Lancaster County, PA, he was the son of the late Christ B. and Mary Nissley Brubaker. He was the husband of the late Mary Z. Shelly Brubaker for 67 years prior to her passing in 2015.
Howard was a faithful member of Erisman Mennonite Church where he taught adult Sunday school classes for many years and served on the cemetery board. He farmed his own land in Rapho Twp. for 22 years prior to being employed as an agriculturalist by the neighboring Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, a position he held for 14 years before retiring in 1984.
In addition to gardening and growing vegetables, he enjoyed sharing the duties of cooking and caring for their home with his wife.
He is survived by two children, Donald, husband of Marian Whisler Brubaker, of Landisville, and Elaine, wife of Fred MacDonald, of Strafford, NH; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, J. Nissley Brubaker.
The family wishes to thank the Aspen personal care unit at Landis Homes for their excellent and attentive care.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the West Bethany Chapel on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to the caring fund of Landis Homes. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.