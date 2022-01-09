Howard Martin (Howdy) Skiles, 87, of New Holland, passed away on January 7, 2022 at Ephrata Manor after a lengthy illness.
Born at home in Salisbury Township, he was the son of the late William P. (Red) and Marian E. (Sandoe) Skiles.
Howard was a member of the 1953 graduating class of the former New Holland High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and had been a member of the American Legion, New Holland Post for many years.
He was employed by Russell Groff Bottled Gas Co. (Penn Fuel), New Holland. He retired in 1992 from Sperry (Case New Holland) after more than twenty years of service. In retirement, he worked for Spring Glen Foods, Ephrata as a part-time delivery driver. After retiring that part-time job, he became bored and then took another, working for Lighthouse Vocational Services, New Holland as a part-time bus driver.
He was a lifelong country and bluegrass music fan, having performed with his brothers in their father's band ‘Red Skiles and the Happy Valley Boys’ in the late 40's and early 50's. They performed throughout Southeastern PA, including as a house band at the former Sunset Park. (Dad always claimed that one Sunday they received a “bigger hand” than Eddie Arnold!)
He was an avid Phillies fan and played baseball in his younger years, having thrown a no-hitter as a high school freshman. As an adult, Howdy played fast-pitch softball as a catcher for many years in and around Lancaster County.
One of his many joys was riding his motorcycle with his friends. He was a former member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club, MidAtlantic Region, as well as a member of a local group called The Happy Pappys.
Above everything else, his greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren, having attended as many of their games, plays and concerts as possible.
Howard is survived by his son: Howard Matthew (Matt) husband of Holly Michelle (Dongas) Skiles, Blue Ball, grandchildren: Anthony M. husband of Michelle K. (Bloemker) Skiles, Andrew M. husband of Ellen E. (Kidhart) Skiles, Meghan A. Skiles, fiancée of Curtis A. Hamilton, Nicholas A. Skiles and LCpl Michael A. Skiles USMC and one great-grandson: Lucas M. Skiles.
He is also survived by a brother, Allan husband of MaryAnne (Ewell) Skiles, New Holland.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Warren Skiles and an infant granddaughter, Alexandra M. Skiles.
In fulfillment of Howard's wishes, there will be no viewing. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rancks United Methodist Cemetery, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA 17557. A Celebration of Life memorial service will follow at noon in the Social Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
