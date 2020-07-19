Howard M. "Gepi" Gebhard, 71, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Harry L. and Esther (Shellenberger) Gebhard, and the husband of Beth (Eberly) Gebhard for 24 years.
He graduated from Elizabethtown High School and York College with a degree in business. He was self-employed for over 40 years as owner of Howard M. Gebhard, Inc., a monument engraving business, until he retired in 2017. He served three years in the PA Air National Guard.
Howard was an avid hunter when younger, but his passion became missions. As a member of Calvary Church, he served on the Short Term Ministry Team for 10 years. He traveled to many countries on mission trips including Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Thailand (3 times), Panama, Ukraine, Indonesia and Italy, and visited missionaries in Poland and Mongolia. He loved to travel and spend the winters in Florida. He also enjoyed following Penn State sports and Florida Gators Basketball.
One of Howard's favorite sayings was "Keep Smiling, Christmas is Coming!"
In addition to his wife Beth, Howard is survived by a daughter, Heidi Moyer (Durrell) of New Holland, son, Eric (Deana Mentzer) of Conestoga, step daughter, Susan Russo (Karl) of Cheverly, MD. He has 9 loving grandchildren. Howard is also survived by two sisters, Hilma Mumma (Clay) of Lancaster and Hazel Chapin (David) of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and Herman Gebhard, and sister, Helen Gramm. Also surviving Howard are his sisters-in-law, Katherine of Manheim and Lelia of Pensacola, FL.
The graveside service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery and the memorial service will be private. To view the livestream memorial service on Tuesday, July 21st at 10 AM, please visit Howard's obituary page on SnyderFuneralHome.com
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Calvary Church "Global Missions" 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
