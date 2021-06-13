Howard Lisby, 72, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pottsville. Howard was born, raised and lived in Philadelphia for many years before relocating to Lancaster with his late wife, Laura Willet (Murray) Lisby, who passed in June, 2017.
As a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Howard honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He and his wife enjoyed taking road trips, watching old movies and making each other laugh.
Surviving are four step-sons: J. Edward Murray (James Roberts) of Kapolei, HI, Julian E. Murray of Philadelphia, Antwine J. Murray and Garnie Murray (Angelina), both of Lancaster. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Hattie Gardner (David Gardner, Sr.), a brother-in-law, Walter Murray (Mariyn), both of Philadelphia, and a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their extended families. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Antonio "Tony" Murray.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where a viewing will take place from 10 to 11:00 AM. Interment will take place on Thursday, June 17, at 9:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Howard's memory may be offered to the Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, support.woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com