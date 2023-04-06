Howard Lee Furches 1934 - 2023

Howard Lee Furches entered into rest at home Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the age of 89. He was the husband of Mildred D. McIntire Furches with whom he shared 58 years of marriage before her death. Born in Lancaster, PA, January 14, 1934, he was the only son of the late Felty A. and Lula Belle Miller Furches.
After graduating from Solanco High School in 1951, he attended Mars Hill College for the Fall Semester before returning home to help his father with the Dairy farm during the Korean War. He married his wife in 1954 and together they farmed their own farm for 8 years. At that time, he sold the farm and returned to finish his education with his wife, beginning with the Spring Semester. After completing his time at the junior college, he transferred to Wake Forest University where he earned his Bachelors of Science in Biology and eventually a Master's degree from West Chester University while he taught.
He taught science and math the first year at Solanco, in the "new" high school, before moving to teach science at Oxford Area High School for 30 years and retired in 1993. He also was an adjunct professor at Cecil College for one year after he retired.
A member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church, he was licensed by the church when he felt called to be a lay minister. This led him to interim minister positions at New Bethel Baptist in York County, New Providence Baptist (Formerly Beaver Valley), Strasburg Baptist and Willow Street Baptist. He also led Revival services throughout the East Coast.
A man of many trades, in the 1970's he purchased back the farm he had sold, and was a crop farmer while he taught, ministered, and worked construction. He farmed until he was near 80 when he became a gentleman farmer. He also was licensed to sell life insurance and mutual funds.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister Doris Brown, and a younger sister who died at child birth.
He is survived by his children, a son, Samuel L. Furches husband of Carla Martin; daughters, Delena A. Swisher, wife of Randolph W.; and Joleen D. Furches, all of Peach Bottom, PA; and four grandchildren Jordan W. Swisher (Kelsey) of NJ, Keri A. Kupinger (Jeremy) of MO, Alexander L. Furches (Becca), and Logan J. Furches, both of PA.
Funeral services will be held at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 W. Christine Rd., Nottingham, PA 19362 at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 8 with a viewing from 1-2 PM at the church and a viewing from 6-8 PM Friday night, April 7 at Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, 86 Pine Street, Oxford, PA, 19363.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the building fund at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church; Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Family Forever Home Healthcare, LLC, 243 Friends Rd., Nottingham, PA, 19362.
On-line condolences may be made to: www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.