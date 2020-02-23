Howard "Lee" DeLong, 78, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the companion of the late Evelyn M. McComsey, with whom he shared 50 + years.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Howard E. and Margaret (Wright) DeLong.
Lee was graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1960, where he played football. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Lee then went on to be employed by PennDot for his entire working life as a highway and bridge inspector.
Lee was a member of The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge and The Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs. He enjoyed hosting family and friends on vacation in Ocean City, MD and visiting his hunting camp in Northern PA.
Lee is survived by a brother, Joseph L. DeLong, of Quarryville, and he will be missed by the DeLong and McComsey families. In addition to Evelyn and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald R. DeLong, and a sister, Linda A. Strickler.
A time of visitation for Lee will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Service, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or online at https://www2.heart.org.
